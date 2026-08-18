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Patrick Vieira officially announced as new Senegal head coach

Patrick Vieira officially announced as new Senegal head coach
Patrick Vieira officially announced as new Senegal head coach Credit: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Patrick Vieira has been named as the new head coach of the Senegal national team.

The former France and Arsenal midfielder has taken the reigns at The Teranga Lions, following Aliou Cisse's dismissal. 

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The 50-year-old has returned to management for the first time since November 2025, when he was sacked by Italian Serie A side Genoa. 

Vieira has had previous managerial stints at New York City FC, Nice, Crystal Palace and Strasbourg. 

Now, he will test himself for the first time in international football and will look to lead Senegal into a promising new era, with an official presentation to come. 

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