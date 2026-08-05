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Cape Verde hero Vozinha always believed in his big-club future

Colo-Colo new signing Vozinha poses with the club shirt
Colo-Colo new signing Vozinha poses with the club shirtREUTERS / Pablo Sanhueza

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha said on Tuesday he ⁠always believed he belonged at a major club after his stand-out performances at ‌the World Cup earned him a move to ‌Chilean side Colo-Colo.

The 40-year-old, who became ‌a social media sensation at the World ‌Cup, played a crucial role in helping ‌the small African island nation get past the group stage before suffering a narrow defeat ‌to Argentina in the round ⁠of 32.

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Vozinha joined ‌Colo-Colo, who have won a record 34 Chilean ​top-flight titles, after leaving Portuguese second-tier side Chaves. He previously played ​for clubs in Angola, Cyprus, Moldova and Slovakia.

"Despite playing in smaller leagues for clubs ⁠that weren't ​exactly giants, deep down I always told myself I was a 'big club' player," Vozinha told reporters.

"So when Colo-Colo came calling, there ‌was no doubt. From day one, I knew where I wanted to play. I received many offers, but Colo-Colo was always the priority."

In their first World Cup appearance, Cape Verde drew 0-0 with eventual winners Spain. They also drew with two-time champions Uruguay and Saudi Arabia to ‌finish second in Group H.

"The World ​Cup was the best thing that ever ‌happened to me in football, but that is in the past now," he said.

"Being here representing Colo-Colo - a massive club with a rich history - is ⁠the highlight of ⁠my club career."

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