Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Herve Renard named Ivory Coast boss for second spell after Tunisia stint

Herve Renard has managed seven international sides in his career
Herve Renard has managed seven international sides in his careerBernadett Szabo / Reuters

French coach Herve Renard has returned to take over ⁠Ivory Coast, who he led to the African title in 2015, the Ivorian federation ‌announced in a statement on Tuesday.

Renard, who was an ‌emergency replacement for Tunisia during the World ‌Cup in June, replaces Emerse Fae.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Fae's deal was ‌not renewed after the World Cup despite ‌the Ivorians reaching the knockout stages for the first time in four appearances before being eliminated by ‌Norway in the last 32.

Renard ⁠was parachuted in ‌during the World Cup to take over Tunisia after ​they lost their opening game 5-1 against Sweden.

But he had little success in ​reviving their fortunes as the Tunisians then lost to Japan and the Netherlands, conceding a ⁠further seven ​goals.

They were the only one of the 10 African teams at the World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States that did ‌not progress to the Round of 32.

The 57-year-old Renard has also coached the national teams of Angola, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, and Zambia, with whom he won the Africa Cup of Nations title in 2012.

Renard was also coach of France’s women’s team at the Paris Olympics two years ago.

He will aim for a ‌third Cup of Nations title next year ​when the tournament is co-hosted in Kenya, ‌Tanzania, and Uganda.

The Ivorians begin their qualifying campaign next month with a crunch clash at home to fellow World Cup side, and neighbours, Ghana, before another Group C ⁠game with Somalia ⁠four days later.

Mentions
Africa Cup of NationsTunisiaIvory Coast

Related Articles

Emerse Fae leaves Ivory Coast role after contract expires

Ndiaye's father denies transfer links to Al-Hilal: Rest assured, he is not going anywhere

Chaabani confirmed as Tunisia coach after disappointing World Cup