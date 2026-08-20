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Burnley sign Angolan teenager Delfim Luwawu

Burnley sign Angolan teenager Delfim Luwawu
Burnley sign Angolan teenager Delfim LuwawuBurnley media

Burnley have completed the permanent signing of Angolan youth international Delfim Luwawu from Academia de Futebol de Angola.

The 18-year-old defensive midfielder has signed a four-year contract and will initially join the club’s Under-21 squad. 

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“Signing a contract at Burnley is a happy moment for me and I always knew that this moment might come, but not this fast,” Luwawu said.

“This will be a good challenge for me, and I want to help the club to achieve its objectives. I’ve been welcomed very well by the coaching department, so it already feels like home.”

Born in Luanda, Luwawu began playing football locally before being scouted by AFA in 2017 and progressing through their academy. 

He played a key role in Angola’s run at the 2025 U17 Africa Cup of Nations, helping them qualify through the COSAFA section. 

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Football transfersAfrica Cup of NationsLucasBurnleyPremier League

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