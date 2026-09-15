Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira ‘honoured and proud’ to lead Senegal

Arsenal icon Patrick Vieira has talked for the first time after he admitted his availability to handle the Senegalese national team ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The former Crystal Palace manager was officially announced as the new coach for the Lions of Teranga a few weeks ago, but he was yet to confirm whether he had taken up the role to replace Pape Thiaw.

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Thiaw was sent packing in the aftermath of the country’s exit at the last-32 stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Lions of Teranga, who had been managed by Thiaw since December 2024, were beaten by France and Norway in their opening two group games.

However, Senegal lost 3-2 to Belgium in the Round of 32 after giving up a 2-0 lead late in the match prompting Senegalese Football Federation to dismiss Thiaw.

Vieira, who was widely regarded as among the best players of his generation and one of the greatest midfielders of all time, he was named in the FIFA 100 of the greatest living footballers in 2004, will unveil his first Senegal squad on Friday, September 18th.

Ahead of his official presentation to the press at the Leopold Sedar Senghor Stadium, Vieira posted a message on Instagram on Monday, confirming his commitment to take up the vacant role.

‘I am looking forward to start work’

“Honored and proud to join Senegal as head coach of the national A team,” Vieira wrote in a message accompanied by images announcing his arrival on the Lions’ bench.

The new coach thanked the Senegalese Football Federation for the confidence shown in him. “I thank the Senegalese Football Federation for their confidence.

“I am looking forward to meeting the group and starting work together on the next steps.”

Vieira unveiling scheduled for Friday

According to a statement from Senegal Football Federation, Vieira will be officially presented as the new head coach of Senegal this Friday.

"The Senegalese Football Federation informs media professionals, the sporting public as well as national and international opinion that the official presentation ceremony of Patrick Vieira, the new coach of the National Team A, will be held on Friday, September 18th, at 10:30 GMT, in the press conference room of the Leopold Sedar Senghor Stadium, in Dakar,” read part of the statement from SFF.

“During this ceremony, the national coach will announce the official list of players called up for the upcoming international window, both preparatory and competitive.”

The statement further added: “The announcement of the squad will be followed by a Q&A session between the coach and representatives of the media.

“The Federation cordially invites all accredited media outlets to cover this event. For organizational and security reasons, the installation of journalists and technicians must be effective no later than 09:30 GMT.”

Born in Senegal, Vieira represented France at international level. He initially played for the under-21 team before making his debut for the senior team in 1997.

Over a period of twelve years, including time as team captain, he made 107 appearances for the side. He played in the finals of France’s victories at the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000.

He appeared at the 2002 and 2006 World Cups, as well as Euro 2004 and Euro 2008, before retiring from international football in 2010.

Following retirement, Vieira transitioned into coaching and took charge of the academy at Manchester City in 2013. He departed two years later to become manager of Major League Soccer club New York City FC.

He subsequently managed Ligue 1 club Nice between 2018 and 2020, Premier League side Crystal Palace between 2021 and 2023, and Ligue 1 club Strasbourg between 2023 and 2024. In 2024, he became manager of Italian club Genoa and left in November 2025.

Senegal will play Mozambique on September 25th in Maputo, followed by another match against Ethiopia on September 29th in Bahir Dar, as part of their 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

The West Africans will conclude the upcoming international window with a friendly match against Comoros on October 4th at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille.