Western Sydney Wanderers offer new deal to Mata

Western Sydney Wanderers have tabled a new contract offer to Juan Mata.

The former Manchester United and Chelsea midfielder joined WSW this season, though has battled for a regular start.

Despite his limited role, WSW has offered Mata a new 12-month deal, says the Daily Mail.

Under coach Alen Stajcic, Mata has made seven starts and 13 appearances off the bench.

The former Spain international has been an unused substitute for the past two games.