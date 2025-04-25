Tribal Football
Most Read
Rasmus Hojlund offered Man United escape in surprise swap deal
Barcelona pressure Aston Villa over Rashford transfer plans
Osimhen sends Galatasaray past Konyaspor to Turkish Cup final
Liverpool plan £95M double bid for Bournemouth pair

Western Sydney Wanderers offer new deal to Mata

Paul Vegas
Western Sydney Wanderers offer new deal to Mata
Western Sydney Wanderers offer new deal to MataSan Diego FC
Western Sydney Wanderers have tabled a new contract offer to Juan Mata.

The former Manchester United and Chelsea midfielder joined WSW this season, though has battled for a regular start.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Despite his limited role, WSW has offered Mata a new 12-month deal, says the Daily Mail.

Under coach Alen Stajcic, Mata has made seven starts and 13 appearances off the bench.

The former Spain international has been an unused substitute for the past two games.

Mentions
A-LeagueMata JuanWestern Sydney WanderersChelseaManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man United's priority striker revealed amid Victor Osimhen rumours
Man Utd open to offers for Garnacho who is set to leave the club this summer
Man Utd lead the race to sign Ipswich star Delap despite Chelsea links