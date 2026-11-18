Second-half substitutes Lauren Hemp and Khadija Shaw's gave Manchester City a 2-0 win at Swedish club Hacken in the league phase.
Danish forward Signe Bruun made the difference off the bench for Real Madrid scoring twice in a 3-1 win over 10-woman Inter Milan.
The win took City up to third in the Champions League table equal on nine points with Real but ahead of the Spaniards on goal difference.
Lyon, last year's runners-up, and reigning champions Barcelona lead the way with 10 points before playing Arsenal and Servette respectively on Thursday.
Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Chelsea are on eight points also with a game in hand.
In Gothenburg, Hemp's deflected shot put Manchester City ahead after 56 minutes.
The English forward also played a role in Jamaica striker Shaw scoring their second after 77 minutes.
In Madrid, Lineth Beerensteyn got the hosts off the mark after 28 minutes.
Inter were a player down after Karolina Vilhjalmsdottir was sent off three minutes before the break.
Nevertheless Inter got the equaliser with Michela Cambiaghi heading in off a corner.
Bruun added the third five minutes from time and slotted in a late penalty.
Chelsea host Paris Saint-Germain later Wednesday with Juventus taking on Belgium club OH Leuven in Italy.
On Thursday, Bayern Munich face bottom-placed Austria Vienna.