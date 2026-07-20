Malmo comeback twice to draw at Kalmar as Orgryte frustrate Djurgarden

Monday night (20th July) saw a pair of draws in Allsvenskan, as Malmo came from behind twice to share the spoils with Kalmar, while there were no goals in Gothenburg between Orgryte and Djurgarden.

Kalmar 2-2 Malmo

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Malmo's perfect start under Gaute Helstrup has come to an end, yet they are now four league games unbeaten thanks to levelling twice against Kalmar, who dropped points at home for the first time since April.

A fifth home win in succession looked on in the 13th minute, when Charles Sagoe Jr left defenders in his wake down the left side before cutting back to Carl Gustafsson, whose low shot from the edge of the box rolled neatly into the bottom corner.

But MFF were level before the 30-minute mark, as Kalmar failed to clear their lines and a header knocked back by Erik Botheim found Noah John, who stabbed the ball home from the corner of the six-yard box.

However, the hosts were in front once more just four minutes later, when Robert Gojani on the halfway line sent Charlie Rosenqvist on his way down the right side - he cut inside the defence and had just enough on his shot to beat the goalkeeper.

Kalmar held on for longer this time, but not nearly long enough - the second half was not 20 minutes old when Adrian Skogmar played a punchy one-two with Sead Haksabanovic and made use of the space he created inside the area, firing in a powerful effort from 15 yards out.

Malmo stay sixth and have seen the gap to the European places extend to three points over the course of this round. Kalmar are 12th with a four-point cushion over Degerfors in the relegation play-off place.

Orgryte 0-0 Djurgarden

Djurgarden stay above Malmo on goal difference but were unable to climb above AIK into fourth, as they were held to a goalless draw by Orgryte. It is, at least, seven points from the last nine available for the visitors, while OIS are now two games unbeaten and just three points from safety.

It could have been more for the hosts, who passed up the majority of the big chances, two of which fell to Noah Christoffersson, but he was unable to add to the braces he scored against Hacken last time out and Elfsborg before the summer break.

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