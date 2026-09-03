Sheringham thinks Fernandes "can compete" for the 2027 Ballon d’Or "without a doubt"

Sheringham backs Fernandes "can compete" for the 2027 Ballon d’Or "without a doubt"

Former Manchester United and England striker Teddy Sheringham has backed Bruno Fernandes for next year's Ballon d'Or.

The newly-crowned Premier League PFA player of the year Fernandes snatched a hat trick and an assist against Ipswich Town last weekend to grab United’s first 3 points of the season.

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Fernandes broke the record for assists in a single Premier League season, beating Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne’s previous record of 20.

He finished the league season with 9 goals and 21 assists, meaning 30 direct goal involvements for the Red Devils.

However, he finished trophyless, meaning he has little chance of winning the Ballon d’Or this year.

Speaking to BetVictor Online Casino, Sheringham has backed the United captain to go all the way next year, as long as United can lift some silverware.

“Bruno Fernandes can compete for the 2027 Ballon d’Or, without a doubt. I mean, he's been the kingpin over the last six, seven years at Man Utd.

“He leads by example on the football pitch, even when they're having a tough time. He comes to the fore. I think he's been fantastic. were question marks at one time over Fernandes, but no more. Not for me.

“He's a proper leader on the football pitch, always wants the ball, always demanding more from his teammates. I think he's a proper Man United legend for me now.”

The FWA Footballer of the Year and PFA Players’ Player of the Year could be in with a chance if United secure one of the Premier League or Champions League and he keeps his incredible goal contributions up.