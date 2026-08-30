Shankland penalty sees Rangers beat Aberdeen and ease McInnes pressure

Rangers gave manager Derek McInnes breathing space with a 1-0 win at Aberdeen to grind out a first league win of the season on Sunday and bounce back from an embarrassing exit from European competition.

The Glasgow giants were eliminated by Czech minnows Jablonec in the Conference League play-offs on Thursday, meaning there will be no European group stage football at Ibrox for the first time since the 2017/18 season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Lawrence Shankland's second-half penalty earned a much-needed win for McInnes to ease the questions over his future after just eight games in charge.

Rangers began the day already eight points adrift of rivals Celtic, but were rewarded for a more purposeful performance.

"Probably for the first time this season, I've really enjoyed watching the team," said McInnes, who was minutes away from leading Hearts to the title last season and ending the Old Firm domination of Scottish football.

"Strong performance, deserved win. I thought we were good in the game. I thought we looked like a team, a sense of the team that I would like us to be."

South Korean winger Kim Min-su was thrown straight in for his debut in one of four changes to the side beaten 1-0 on the night and then on penalties in the Czech Republic.

Min-su impressed, but it was Rangers' other winger Djeidi Gassama who won the decisive spot-kick 21 minutes from time.

Shankland sent Marius Muller the wrong way from the spot for only his second goal since joining from Hearts, both of which have come from the penalty spot.

Aberdeen skipper Kevin Nisbet thought he had equalised nine minutes from time but was judged to have pushed defender Dujon Sterling before heading home, and the goal was ruled out.

Key match stats Flashscore

St. Mirren missed the chance to move level with Celtic at the top of the table as Jardell Kanga's stoppage-time equaliser rescued a point for Motherwell in a 3-3 draw.

Motherwell had led 2-0 and missed a penalty before the Buddies struck three times in 10 minutes towards the end of the first half.

Hibernian put their own disappointment at missing out on the Conference League group stages with a late defeat to Gent on Thursday with a 2-1 win at Dundee.

Follow the Scottish Premiership with Flashscore.