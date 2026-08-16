McInnes eyes 'mouthwatering' Celtic clash after Rangers win

Derek McInnes hopes Rangers will be "more settled and a bit stronger" when they face arch-rivals Celtic in the Scottish League Cup quarter-finals after finally ending his wait for a first win as boss.

The former Rangers midfielder enjoyed a maiden victory in charge at the fifth attempt with a 5-1 home thrashing of St Mirren in the last 16 on Sunday.

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His side were then rewarded with an Ibrox last-eight tie against Celtic.

The match will take place on the weekend of September 12-13, a week before the Old Firm clash in the Scottish Premiership at Celtic Park.

"I'm delighted to be at home, obviously it's a mouthwatering tie," said McInnes.

"If you're going to win the trophy, you need to beat the better teams."

McInnes, who was in charge of the Hearts team pipped to the Scottish Premiership title by Celtic on the final day of last season, added: "It will be eagerly anticipated by everybody. It will be something to look forward to.

"Hopefully by the time that game comes around, we'll have a few more wins, and the squad will be a lot more settled and a bit stronger than it is at the minute because it will need to be to wrestle with a team like Celtic."

Pressure was mounting on McInnes, so it was no surprise when he joyfully celebrated striker Ryan Naderi's opening goal against St Mirren in the ninth minute.

Vanja Dragojevic doubled the lead from 25 yards in the 18th minute for his first Rangers goal since signing from Partizan Belgrade, but Saints' Chris Mochrie made it 2-1 on the half-hour mark.

Two goals in two minutes from Djeidi Gassama and debutant James Penrice put Rangers in total command and Ross McCausland added a fifth.