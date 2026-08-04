Sevilla's Rafa Mir join Greek side Aris on loan despite sexual assault conviction

Sevilla loaned striker Rafa Mir, sentenced in June to eight and a half years in prison for sexual assault and bodily harm, to Greek side Aris Thessaloniki on Tuesday.

Spanish forward Mir, 29, has appealed against the verdict issued by a Valencia court after his trial in May.

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"The deal includes an option to buy," Sevilla said in a statement.

The offences took place on September 1, 2024, at the player's house in the Valencian town of Betera after Mir and a friend met two women at a nightclub.

Mir came through Valencia's youth academy and signed for Premier League team Wolves in 2018, before Sevilla bought him in 2021. The striker was loaned back to Valencia in July 2024.

Mir was arrested in September 2024 and suspended by Valencia for two matches, and spent the 2025-26 season on loan at Elche. The forward has represented Spain at youth level.