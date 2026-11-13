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Xavi hails Dutch star in 'excellent form' ahead of Greece clash

Netherlands head coach Xavi Hernandez.
Netherlands head coach Xavi Hernandez.Profimedia

The Netherlands restart their UEFA Nations League campaign at home to Greece tonight.

Xavi Hernandez secured two wins and two draws in his first four games in charge of La Oranje as part of the previous international window.

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Ahead of hosting Greece in Amsterdam, Xavi's charges are currently top of Group 2, and a win on home soil will almost certainly guarantee their spot in next year's quarter finals.

The squad has been hit by a few key injury withdrawals, with Liverpool pair Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch out, and Xavi is hopeful Donyell Malen can transfer his club form across after missing the last FIFA break.

"He's training really well and in excellent shape. He's shown he's perfectly at ease. He wants to show his potential. 

"He's giving his best in Italy with 12 goals this season. I'm trying to give him confidence, because he can become important for the team.

"He has the ability to  create chances and attack the goal at the same time. He's a player with many qualities to strengthen our team, and I can't wait to see him on the pitch."

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