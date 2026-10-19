Sergen Yalcin on verge of becoming Turkey head coach

Former Turkish international Sergen Yalcin is reportedly set to be appointed as manager of the Turkish national team.

According to several Turkish media, Yalcin's appointment is set to be announced on Tuesday.

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Turkey have been without a manager since sacking Vincenzo Montella earlier in October. The Italian was fired after disappointing results at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and in the UEFA Nations League, where Turkey sit last in Group 1A after four losses from as many games.

Yalcin, 53, last managed Besiktas during the 2025/26 season, having replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in August 2025. In his second spell at the Black Eagles - Yalcin previously led the club to the domestic double in the 2020/21 season - he finished fourth, 17 points behind champions Galatasaray.

Yalcin, a former 37-time Turkish international and 5-time Super Lig champion as a player, previously also managed Gaziantepspor, Sivasspor, Konyaspor, Eskisehirspor, Alanyaspor, Yeni Malatyaspor, and Antalyaspor.

Turkey face Belgium (November 12th) and France (November 15th) in their final two games of the UEFA Nations League.