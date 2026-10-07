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Sao Paulo make Renato Sanches signing a priority

Sao Paulo make Renato Sanches signing a priority
Sao Paulo make Renato Sanches signing a priorityGiannis Papanikos/ZUMA Press Wire / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Sao Paulo have made the signing of former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Renato Sanches one of their priorities as they look to strengthen their squad.

According to Foot Mercato, the 29-year-old Portugal international, a free agent since leaving PSG this summer, has received a concrete offer from the Brazilian club. 

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Getafe and Corinthians have also been linked with the midfielder. Sao Paulo hope their new Ticketmaster agreement, reportedly worth around €25 million, can help facilitate the move.

However, a FIFA-imposed transfer ban currently prevents the club from registering new players, creating a major obstacle to any deal.

The Tricolor hope to resolve the situation quickly by using their recent financial injection to settle an outstanding debt of around €250,000 owed to the agents of former player Giuliano Galoppo.

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