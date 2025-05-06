Ronaldo proud of son’s first Portugal call-up, shares throwback

Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his pride as his son earned his first call-up to Portugal’s Under-15 squad.

The Ronaldo family is celebrating after Cristiano Jr. received his first call-up to Portugal’s Under-15 team.

His father – who played for Real Madrid and Manchester United - expressed his pride on social media, writing, "I'm proud of you, son."

Ronaldo also shared a heartfelt throwback photo of the two in Portugal colors.

Cristiano Jr. is set to face Japan, Greece, England, and another team at the Vlatko Markovic International Tournament in Croatia, from May 13 to 18.

The 14-year-old has already impressed at Al-Nassr’s academy and will aim to make a mark on the international stage.