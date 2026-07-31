Red Bull appoint Schmidt to replace Klopp as football chief

Roger Schmidt is the head ‌of global football for Red Bull

Red Bull have ⁠appointed Roger Schmidt as their head ‌of global football, replacing ‌new Germany manager ‌Jurgen Klopp in ‌the role.

The Austrian energy ‌drink company said the 59-year-old German ‌would take charge of ⁠their ‌global portfolio from October.

Advertisement Advertisement

Schmidt ​has previously coached Red Bull ​Salzburg, Bayer Leverkusen, Beijing Guoan, PSV Eindhoven ⁠and ​Benfica.

Former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund boss Klopp, also 59, ‌was appointed Germany coach on 24th July.

Red Bull owns clubs in Germany, the United States, Brazil and Austria including RB Leipzig, Red Bull ‌Salzburg and the New ​York Red Bulls. ‌The company also has a stake in Premier League side Leeds United and Ligue 1 French outfit Paris ⁠FC.