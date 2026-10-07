Real Sociedad face Aramburu absence after injury blow

Jon Mikel Aramburu (24) will be sidelined for the next few weeks with a muscle injury.

According to Real Sociedad, their right-back has suffered the injury in his right leg.

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The Venezuela international complained of discomfort during Tuesday's training session, and tests have confirmed what was already feared: an injury that will keep him out for several matches.

Aramburu's latest matches Flashscore

Aramburu had played two matches for Venezuela during this international break, completing 90 minutes in both.

This comes as a terrible news for Real Sociedad, who have five matches scheduled for the remainder of October.