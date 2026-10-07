Real Sociedad face Aramburu absence after injury blow

According to Real Sociedad, their right-back has suffered the injury in his right leg.
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The Venezuela international complained of discomfort during Tuesday's training session, and tests have confirmed what was already feared: an injury that will keep him out for several matches.
Aramburu had played two matches for Venezuela during this international break, completing 90 minutes in both.
This comes as a terrible news for Real Sociedad, who have five matches scheduled for the remainder of October.