Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

PSG ready to rival Liverpool if Man City are forced to sell key star

Bayern Munich eye Premier League veteran as Neuer replacement

Zidane eases Liverpool fears over Jacquet injury

Man Utd eye Murillo as Forest defender draws rival interest

Most read on Flashscore News

Kane admits catching Ronaldo's international goalscoring record isn't unrealistic

Ronaldo releases statement detailing fall-out, confirms he remains available for Portugal

Messi gets one last goal & emotional farewell in final match for Argentina

Rock solid Mbokazi shows his worth again as Dithejane contributes too

Real Sociedad face Aramburu absence after injury blow

Aramburu during Real Sociedad's match against Atlético
Aramburu during Real Sociedad's match against AtléticoREUTERS/Vincent West

Jon Mikel Aramburu (24) will be sidelined for the next few weeks with a muscle injury.

According to Real Sociedad, their right-back has suffered the injury in his right leg. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Venezuela international complained of discomfort during Tuesday's training session, and tests have confirmed what was already feared: an injury that will keep him out for several matches. 

Aramburu's latest matches
Aramburu's latest matchesFlashscore

Aramburu had played two matches for Venezuela during this international break, completing 90 minutes in both.

This comes as a terrible news for Real Sociedad, who have five matches scheduled for the remainder of October.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Jon AramburuReal SociedadLaLiga

Related Articles

'A breath of fresh air': Jonathan David on early success at Atletico Madrid

Valencia appoint ex-Mexico boss Aguirre after poor start to season

Liverpool target La Liga star to solve right-back question