Real Madrid trio chasing Inter Milan return after injury update

Real Madrid kick off their UEFA Champions League campaign at home to Jose Mourinho's former side Inter Milan on September 8th.

Mourinho's 100% start to the LaLiga season was ended over the weekend, as his old Tottenham striker Troy Parrott came off the bench to snatch a 1-0 win for Real Betis, with Kylian Mbappe seeing a late penalty saved.

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As attention now moves onto European action, Mourinho will be forced to make changes to his team, with Eduardo Camavinga, Arda Guler and Bernardo Silva all suspended.

The trio are missing due to red cards in their final UCL appearances last season with bans now carrying over into 2026/27.

However, Mourinho has received some welcome news ahead of facing Inter, with Aurelien Tchouameni, Thiago Pitarch and Endrick back in training following injuries.

All three have not featured so far this season and Tchouameni and Pitarch will not be fit enough for 90 minutes, but the Portuguese coach could utilise them off the bench if needed, whilst Endrick might be held back for league games this month.