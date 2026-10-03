Serie A giants keen on Brentford's stat king

Kayode's performances for Keith Andrews' team have forced him into the Italy national team this month, and his unique throw-ins and all-action bursts forward from right-back are a key part of the Bees game plan.
He penned a contract extension during preseason, tying himself to the club until 2032, and that puts Brentford in a strong position to keep him.
Juventus have flagged up their interest in signing the 22-year-old, as part of a long-term rebuilding project in Turin, and that could mean they leave a formal approach until next summer.
Brentford's reliance on him from throw-ins - which he's the deadliest at in the Premier League - is crucial and that could drive any valuation up to around £50M.