Serie A giants keen on Brentford's stat king

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Italy international Michael Kayode.
Italy international Michael Kayode.Profimedia

Juventus are looking into a possible transfer move to bring Michael Kayode back to Italy next summer.

Kayode's performances for Keith Andrews' team have forced him into the Italy national team this month, and his unique throw-ins and all-action bursts forward from right-back are a key part of the Bees game plan.

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He penned a contract extension during preseason, tying himself to the club until 2032, and that puts Brentford in a strong position to keep him.

Juventus have flagged up their interest in signing the 22-year-old, as part of a long-term rebuilding project in Turin, and that could mean they leave a formal approach until next summer.

Brentford's reliance on him from throw-ins - which he's the deadliest at in the Premier League - is crucial and that could drive any valuation up to around £50M.

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