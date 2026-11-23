Jose Mourinho has backed Vinicius Junior to rediscover his best form ahead of Tuesday's UEFA Champions League encounter against PSV Eindhoven.

The Brazilian winger has endured an inconsistent spell, but the Portuguese tactician remains confident that his talent will help him return to his highest level.

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"He'll return to his full potential. He's young, and sometimes when players approach or pass the age of 30, they struggle to maintain their ideal physical condition, and some lose a bit of their motivation," said Mourinho.

"Vini Jr. is young, and people can forget that he arrived very young and reached an extremely high level far too soon.

"He's won everything, but when people were out to get him, he always said he's a really good lad and very empathetic towards everyone. That's a fundamental foundation."

Mourinho also claimed that Vinicius' recent suspension had affected his rhythm and confidence.

"He had a very positive impact the other day and I remember that against Villarreal he turned the game around, but he was out for four matches due to his sending-off and that disrupted his development and his confidence," he added.