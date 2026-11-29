Raphinha, right, and Lamine Yamal celebrate as both players netted for Barcelona

A Lamine Yamal-inspired Barcelona made it six wins on the bounce after easing to a 5-1 LaLiga victory over a dogged Deportivo A Coruna side at the Estadio Abanca-Riazor, which included a hat-trick from Raphinha.

Depor’s players had only had a collective nine touches before Lamine's fortuitous opener inside the first two minutes that owed as much to Dani Olmo deceiving Leo Roman as anything else.

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Yeremay Hernandez should’ve equalised two minutes later but scuffed his shot straight at Joan Garcia despite being put clear. Pau Cubarsi’s benevolence then allowed former Barca man Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to outmuscle him and chip over the advancing Garcia for a ninth-minute equaliser.

The home side had their tails up, as Garcia produced a stunning one-handed save to stop Bil Nsongo’s towering header.

Despite being put under the severest pressure by the hosts, the Catalans surged ahead once again, thanks to a burst of pace and a cross from Anthony Gordon, which Dani Olmo powered home with a near-post header.

Roman produced a brilliant one-handed save, pushing Lamine’s shot onto the post, and an even better save from Cubarsi’s towering point-blank header, to keep his Depor in the game as half-time approached.

Match momentum Flashscore

Barca eased through the gears after the break, and an exquisite cross from Lamine in between the two Depor centre-backs found Raphinha, who headed home his 16th goal of the season to put some daylight between the two teams.

The offside flag quickly denied Lamine one of the goals of the season as the hour mark approached, and as the game entered its final stages, the Catalans began to pass their hosts off the park, showing exactly why they’ve lost only one league match all season.

With eight minutes left, Raphinha ended the game as a contest, getting on the end of Gordon’s cross-cum-shot before swivelling and hammering in a right-footed effort, and he slid home during injury time to complete his hat-trick.

The result means that Barcelona head into a potentially season-defining match against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, five points ahead of the Rojiblancos.

Deportivo, meanwhile, have now won just one of their last 10 league matches (D4, L5), and remain in 13th ahead of the final league fixtures of the weekend.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Raphinha (Barcelona)