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Rangers sign James Penrice on loan from AEK Athens

Rangers sign James Penrice on loan from AEK Athens
Rangers sign James Penrice on loan from AEK AthensO'Rourke/Rangers FC / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Rangers have announced the signing of James Penrice on a season-long loan from AEK Athens, with an option to buy, subject to international clearance.

The 27-year-old returns to Scotland after helping AEK win the league title last season. Penrice previously enjoyed an outstanding 2024/25 campaign at Hearts, winning both the Players’ Player of the Year and Fans’ Player of the Year awards.

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The full-back came through Partick Thistle’s academy before making his senior debut at 17.

 He later joined Livingston permanently in 2021 after loan spells with East Fife and Livingston.

"It’s a bit surreal. It’s been a long time since I came through the building here as a youth player, but I’m delighted to finally get it done,” Penrice told the club media.

“It’s somewhere where at the start of my career I could only have dreamt of coming to play. It’s a dream now to get the chance to represent the club.

“I’ve been involved in Scotland for a while and you know what comes with the name.”

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Football transfersJames PenriceAEKQPRLivingstonPremiership

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