Rangers hit by Shankland blow as striker faces four months out

Lawrence Shankland is set to miss three to four months

Rangers manager Derek McInnes confirmed striker Lawrence Shankland is set to be sidelined for up to four months due to a hamstring tear that will also rule him out of Scotland's Nations League campaign.

The 31-year-old pulled up early in Rangers' 1-0 win over Motherwell on Saturday.

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Shankland was part of Scotland's World Cup squad but will miss the chance to impress new boss Sebastien Pocognoli in the Belgian's first six games in charge.

"He's had his scan with confirmation that he's had a tear," McInnes said ahead of Wednesday's clash against St. Mirren.

"I think best case scenario, three months, probably worst-case scenario in terms of time about four months."

Rangers have already lost another forward Youssef Chermiti for the rest of the season after he suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage last month.

Chermiti's injury led to the Glasgow giants forking out £9 million on Venezuelan international Kevin Kelsy from Portland Timbers.

Ryan Naderi and Bojan Miovski are also expected to play more prominent roles than would have been expected in the coming months.

"We just need to support him as we do with all our injured players, but having him and Youssef out, guys who guarantee you goals at Premiership level, there's no doubt it's a blow for us," added McInnes.

"But their disappointments are other people's opportunities as you've seen, even from Saturday, Ryan getting his goal and Kevin getting introduced."

Rangers will face rivals Celtic in back-to-back weekends before the international break later this month.

Celtic visit Ibrox in the League Cup quarter-final on Sunday before McInnes's men travel to Parkhead for the first Premiership clash of the season between the pair on September 20th.