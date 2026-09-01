Falkirk versus Rangers: Scottish Premiership predictions, best bets and odds

In-form football betting analyst Frank Monkhouse brings Flashscore readers three Scottish Premiership predictions from Falkirk Stadium.

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Round four of the new Scottish Premiership season gifts followers a busy midweek. An exciting Wednesday programme features five fixtures, with the first Edinburgh Derby of the campaign set for Easter Road on Thursday.

On this page, Flashscore's football betting writer Frank Monkhouse previews the action from central Scotland. John McGlynn's Falkirk welcome Derek McInnes and his under-fire Rangers team for a showdown you can follow live from 20:00 BST.

Which club will secure all three points?

The UKGC-licensed betting apps featured on this page offer a long list of pre-match markets and promotions, ensuring there's something for everyone.

Keep reading for our Falkirk v Rangers best bets.

Falkirk v Rangers betting tips

Rangers win @ 11/20 (bet365)

2-4 goals @ 8/15 (bet365)

Gassama score or assist @ 10/11 (bet365)

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at the time of publication and subject to change.

Result - Rangers win

My first and strongest suggested bet at the Falkirk Stadium is Rangers to win the match and take three points back to Govan.

It has been far from an ideal start for McInnes at Ibrox. Rangers are out of Europe at the qualifying stage. They're already scrambling to make up ground on the early leaders, and have plenty of work to do to win over the fans.

The visitors do arrive on the back of a morale-boosting win at Pittodrie on Sunday, beating Aberdeen 1-0. There wasn't much quality on show from this new-look Gers side, but the players did what their manager asked: win while learning on the job.

A scored penalty from captain Lawrence Shankland was the difference in the Granite City. Despite that narrow win, Rangers finished with 18 shots at goal, putting just 5 on target. The victors also forced two important saves from Dons goalkeeper Marius Muller, keeping his team in the match.

Rangers played Falkirk four times last season, scoring a dozen goals at this venue. The stats from Gers' three domestic games in 2026/27 show they had a total of 70 shots at goal.

It's still early in the season, and when the frontline settles, I'm confident they'll turn more of those chances into goals and points, starting here.

Add a Rangers win to your midweek accumulators and football bet builders.

Tip: Rangers win @ 11/20 (bet365)

Bet explanation: If Rangers beat Falkirk on Wednesday evening, you'll beat the bookies and make a profit.

Goals range - 2-4

Moving away from the match-winner betting market, I shine the spotlight on the goals range.

With this approach, you're betting on the number of goals scored by both teams combined being more than one and less than five. Who gets the goals, when, and which team wins doesn't matter. A 2-0 victory for Falkirk pays the same as a 2-2 draw or a 3-0 win for the Gers.

The goals range of 2-4 is another bet that's supported by the stats and trends.

It didn't land on Sunday, although Aberdeen had a goal ruled out for 1-1 following a VAR check. However, the same bet was good in each of the Gers' other two Premiership starts this term.

McInnes opened with a 1-1 draw at Tannadice on the final day of July. Rangers then suffered a surprise 2-1 home defeat to Hibs on matchday two.

Checking the head-to-head stats available now on the Flashscore app, we see the Bairns and Gers served up a couple of high-scoring matches at Falkirk Stadium in April and May. Rangers fought back from 2-0 down to win 6-3, and then won 5-2 at the same arena just weeks later.

It's worth knowing that former Rangers manager Danny Rohl was in charge for both high-scoring wins. McInnes has a very different style of play to his predecessor, who left in the summer for Red Bull Salzburg.

Falkirk have played three games so far this season and scored just one goal. Rangers have hit three in the same period. Another strong addition to your midweek multiples, back this match to produce between two and four goals.

Tip: Goals range 2-4 @ 8/15 (bet365)

Bet explanation: Falkirk v Rangers must finish with more than one goal scored by both teams combined, but fewer than five.

Score or assist - Gassama

My third and final prediction carries higher odds. There's enough to play as a single, but this is another tip that'll do best in Falkirk v Rangers bet builders.

Back Djeidi Gassama to score or assist on Wednesday. Gamblers should know that the former PSG player and France under-20 cap has started the season in fine form. The 22-year-old attacker has been catching the attention of teams across Europe, with bids likely before the transfer window closes this week.

Gassama played an important role in his team's weekend win over Aberdeen. His clever play, smart positioning, and quick reactions helped Rangers win a penalty at Pittodrie. He also made several eye-catching runs, including one from deep inside his own half into the Aberdeen box. If he remains in Glasgow, Gassama has an important role to play this term.

The Rangers number 23 scored and provided an assist when Rangers hammered St Mirren 5-1 in the League Cup at Ibrox. His shot was deflected home in that 2-1 defeat to Hibs on matchday two, but he failed to impress in a 1-1 draw at Tannadice.

Gassama is a real game-changer on his day, but he lacks the consistency needed to be an automatic starter for Rangers. He'll improve as the season goes on, and after watching his performance against Aberdeen just three days ago, I'm backing Gassama to score or assist.

Tip: Gassama to score or assist @ 10/11 (bet365)

Bet explanation: Gassama must score at any time during the match at Falkirk Stadium, or provide an assist for a teammate to score.

Falkirk v Rangers betting odds

Falkirk win @ 17/4 (bet365)

Draw @ 16/5 (bet365)

Rangers win @ 11/20 (bet365)