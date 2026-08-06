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Pukki rescues HJK with Conference League draw against Motherwell

Teemu Pukki was all smiles after scoring for HJK
Teemu Pukki was all smiles after scoring for HJKJussi Eskola / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Finland's HJK came from behind to draw 1-1 with Scottish side Motherwell in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League (UECL) tie in Helsinki.

HJK 1-1 Motherwell

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A 5-0 aggregate win over HB of the Faroe Islands in the previous round secured Motherwell a positive return to European action after four years away, though that was eclipsed by HJK's 8-0 thrashing of Coleraine.

But goals were in shorter supply in the first half in Helsinki as neither side found a way through in the first half, though it was the home side looking the stronger, taking all four shots on target.

The home side were punished for not taking any of those chances after the break, as Regan Charles-Cook was brought down inside the penalty area and Tawanda Maswanhise sent Matej Markovic the wrong way from the penalty spot in the 64th minute.

However, HJK finally found their shooting boots seven minutes later, when Kaius Simojaki cut in from the right and found Teemu Pukki. Despite having his back to goal and plenty of bodies around him, the veteran found a way through and powered the ball into the roof of the net from a tight angle.

1-1 was how it stayed, meaning HJK will have to go to Scotland and get something when the teams face off again in the second leg on 13th August.

Follow all the UECL qualifiers on Flashscore.

Mentions
Conference LeagueHJKRegan Charles-CookMatej MarkovicTawanda MaswanhiseKaius SimojokiTeemu PukkiMotherwell

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