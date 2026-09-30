Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly misses training as Portuguese FA president intervenes

Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) president Pedro Proenca travelled to Copenhagen on Tuesday, at a time when the atmosphere surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus in the national team is marked by tension and uncertainty.

According to Record, the source of the unease is believed to be the national team's head coach's decision not to use the Portuguese captain against Norway, despite Jesus telling him before the match that he would play for around 30 minutes. Ronaldo did warm up during the game, but was ultimately not brought on.

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The situation is not believed to have pleased the Al Nassr forward, who, after Portugal's victory in Oslo, went straight to the dressing room without joining the other players in thanking the supporters.

Absence from training

To further complicate matters, another episode emerged on Tuesday to fuel the uncertainty. Ronaldo was at the stadium where Portugal continued preparing for their match against Denmark, but did not take part in training with his teammates.

Shortly afterwards, the Portuguese Football Federation explained his absence, saying that the captain had completed an individual gym session at the team hotel, where the squad is staying, as the stadium did not have the equipment required for the session planned for the number seven.

It is against this backdrop that Proenca is travelling to Copenhagen. The FPF president had planned to attend the Under-21 team's match against Gibraltar in the Azores, but changed his plans and headed to Denmark, with Ronaldo's situation dominating the latest news surrounding the national team.

Jesus and Ronaldo hold talks

Meanwhile, RTP reports that the national team head coach and the captain of Portugal spoke on Tuesday night about the incident, in an attempt to clear up the unease that has built up in recent days.

Jesus and Ronaldo are believed to have had the opportunity to put forward their respective points of view, helping to ease the tension surrounding the situation. Even so, there is still some uncertainty over how the matter will ultimately be resolved and the impact it could have on the team selection for the next match.