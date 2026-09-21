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Portugal Summit confirms Roberto Carlos, Deco, Davids & Krul

Brazilian former footballer Roberto Carlos poses during a 'FIFA Legends' photocall before the 2026 World Cup final
Brazilian former footballer Roberto Carlos poses during a 'FIFA Legends' photocall before the 2026 World Cup finalANGELA WEISS / AFP

The Portugal Football Summit 2026, taking place from the 23rd to the 25th of September at the Cidade do Futebol in Oeiras, has announced Roberto Carlos, Deco, Edgar Davids and Tim Krul as the latest additions to its speaker lineup for the second edition of the event.

The four new confirmations bring perspectives shaped by their careers at the highest levels of international football.

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Roberto Carlos, Real Madrid legend and a World Cup winner with Brazil, will join the event to share stories and insights from a career that made him one of the most influential left-backs in history.

Deco, sporting director of Barcelona and former Portugal international, will offer insights shaped by a career spanning elite-level playing, scouting and sporting management.

Edgar Davids, a former Netherlands international and one of the most recognisable midfielders of his generation, adds his experience from a distinguished playing career and continued involvement in the game, while Tim Krul, also a former Netherlands international and Premier League goalkeeper, brings expertise from a long career across European football.

Star-studded speaker lineup

The four footballing legends join an already impressive confirmed list of speakers including Pedro Proenca, president of the Portuguese Football Federation; Jorge Jesus, head coach of the Portugal national team; Jose Boto, sporting director of Flamengo; Laura McAllister, UEFA Vice-President; former Portugal internationals Nuno Gomes and Rui Patricio; as well as Aitor Karanka, the technical director of development for the Spanish national team.

The added participation of Roberto Carlos, Deco, Davids and Krul only reinforces the summit's position as a premier international gathering for leaders, innovators, and decision-makers in football, providing delegates with access to unique insights from individuals who shape the game on and off the pitch.

Learn more about the Portugal Football Summit here!

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Tim KrulEdgar DavidsRoberto CarlosDeco

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