Portugal Summit confirms Roberto Carlos, Deco, Davids & Krul

The four new confirmations bring perspectives shaped by their careers at the highest levels of international football.
Roberto Carlos, Real Madrid legend and a World Cup winner with Brazil, will join the event to share stories and insights from a career that made him one of the most influential left-backs in history.
Deco, sporting director of Barcelona and former Portugal international, will offer insights shaped by a career spanning elite-level playing, scouting and sporting management.
Edgar Davids, a former Netherlands international and one of the most recognisable midfielders of his generation, adds his experience from a distinguished playing career and continued involvement in the game, while Tim Krul, also a former Netherlands international and Premier League goalkeeper, brings expertise from a long career across European football.
Star-studded speaker lineup
The four footballing legends join an already impressive confirmed list of speakers including Pedro Proenca, president of the Portuguese Football Federation; Jorge Jesus, head coach of the Portugal national team; Jose Boto, sporting director of Flamengo; Laura McAllister, UEFA Vice-President; former Portugal internationals Nuno Gomes and Rui Patricio; as well as Aitor Karanka, the technical director of development for the Spanish national team.
The added participation of Roberto Carlos, Deco, Davids and Krul only reinforces the summit's position as a premier international gathering for leaders, innovators, and decision-makers in football, providing delegates with access to unique insights from individuals who shape the game on and off the pitch.