Nigeria beat Burkina Faso to maintain perfect WAFU B run

Nigeria continued their impressive run at the 2026 WAFU B U17 Girls Cup with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Burkina Faso at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro on Monday.

The Flamingos dominated possession and created several chances, but Burkina Faso’s disciplined defence kept the Nigerians scoreless in a closely contested first half.

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Nigeria returned after the break with greater intensity and pushed their opponents deeper into their own half.

Their persistence finally paid off in the 82nd minute when Mary Dunstan calmly finished to put Flamingos ahead while Oluwakemi Adegbuyi sealed the victory deep into stoppage time.

The result gives Nigeria a perfect nine points from three matches while preserving their unbeaten record in the competition.