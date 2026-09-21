Nigeria striker Eduwo completes move to Etoile du Sahel

Nigerian striker Kingsley Eduwo has joined Etoile Sportive du Sahel on a permanent transfer.

The 30-year-old returns to Tunisia after previous spells with Esperance and Club Africain, where he scored 16 goals and provided four assists in 71 appearances.

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Eduwo’s experience could prove valuable for Etoile du Sahel, who have won just one of their opening three matches this season.

The forward began his career in Nigeria with Gateway United, Sunshine Stars and Lobi Stars before moving abroad to join CS Sfaxien in 2017.

He has since enjoyed spells in Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Algeria and Egypt, gaining extensive experience across several leagues.

Eduwo has also represented Nigeria at international level, earning two caps and scoring once for the Super Eagles.