Women’s Champions League: Three key battles to watch

The UEFA Women's Champions League main round commences on Tuesday and Wednesday with league phase play. A total of 18 sides - nine direct entrants plus nine from the qualifying rounds - will compete for continental glory.

Ahead of the opening round of play, Flashscore highlights three reasons to be intrigued by what this campaign has to offer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Qualifiers seldom disappointed

This season's league phase proves just how much the UEFA Women's Champions League has evolved throughout its history. Now in its sixth year of group phase play, 37 teams from 19 different countries have made it this far.

The qualifying rounds showed just how far the competition has improved. Of the 91 games that occurred, 14 were decided by more than three goals - about 15%. In the last round, all 18 teams involved scored at least once in their ties. That is a first under the group phase era.

The league phase will see a trio of Italian sides, a first for the country and the fifth different nation to achieve such a feat. Meanwhile, Germany are only represented by their champions due to Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt - both former winners of the competition - falling at the last stage. Before this, they always had at least two clubs at this point.

Czarni Sosnowiec impressed by becoming the first team to make the last round from the first qualifying round. Speaking of which, the Polish outfit were one of three winning teams from the opening mini-tournaments continuing in Europe beyond the second round.

Meanwhile, neither of Norway's duo could get past the qualifying stage, while both of Sweden's contingent fell at the first round. Slavia Praha, two-time group stage participants, were eliminated from Europe at their entry point, which was a massive shock.

Suffice to say, these qualifiers lived up to their billing. Now comes six rounds of league phase play, and if the summer's action is anything to go off, we are in for a thrilling next few months.

Solid mix of clubs

Overall, there is a nice mix of teams in this season's league phase. Of the 18 teams, five of them maintain their 100% participation record at this point of the UWCL since its introduction in 2021/22 - initially as a group stage. Another five are here for the fifth time.

Two clubs are making their debut in the competition proper. Austria Wien won their title in dramatic fashion last spring while also having a solid run in the UEFA Women's Europa Cup, going as far as the quarter-finals in the tournament's first-ever edition. Their elimination of Brann was particularly impressive, overcoming a first leg deficit to prevail at home.

Inter Milan are the other club to make their UWCL group phase bow. The Nerazzurre took out Wolfsburg on penalties after having also completed a comeback. After finishing second in the Serie A Femminile last term, they will look to cause some further upsets throughout the fall. Fellow Italian sides AS Roma and Juventus are also involved, completing the trio.

Remarkably, only five of the 18 teams have made it as far as the final before, three of which have won. Holders Barcelona, OL Lyonnes, and Arsenal are each former winners, while Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea have lost finals before. That adds a nice mix to the group, as several regulars like Benfica, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid are looking to finally take the next step.

The other intriguing thing is the return of a few names. Of course, Manchester City finished top of the WSL, earning a second appearance two years on from their other run. Servette and HB Koge were part of the 16 teams in the inaugural group stage back in 2021/22. Now they are finally back after four failed attempts. BK Hacken's third showing comes after winning the UWEC last campaign, becoming their country's first continental champion since 2004.

It is now a matter of finding out which side will become the next major storyline in this year's edition. Something to certainly keep an eye out for.

League phase draw serves up opportunities

The league phase draw was at the beginning of the month, producing some intriguing match-ups. It also opened up a legitimate chance for a few of the teams who entered via qualifying to mimic OH Leuven's impressive run in 2025/26.

Funny enough, the Belgians are part of a trio - Servette and Koge being the others - who will certainly fancy their chances of making it past the league phase. The three sides will face each other, meaning if one of them can win both games, it could very well be enough to send them through. After all, six points was all Leuven needed last season to claim a top 12 berth.

Real Madrid and especially Hacken were served up nasty draws, as the pair ended up with both Manchester City and Inter as the pot 3 teams. They, along with some of their fellow pot 2 clubs could end up having more problems in negotiating this stage. Paris FC may be the only one from the pot that is satisfied with who they face.

The race for the top four spots, which equal direct qualification for the quarter-finals, will also be interesting. It will likely be the pot 1 teams to fill those four places, so games against sides from the first and second pots will probably determine first through fourth.

Follow the UEFA Women's Champions League action on Flashscore.