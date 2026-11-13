Portugal ready to shine without Cristiano Ronaldo, insists Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva speaks to the press ahead of their match against Denmark

Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva said Friday his team could cope with any extra pressure on them following Cristiano Ronaldo's international retirement, ahead of their first match without the superstar forward.

Jorge Jesus's side host Denmark in Braga on Saturday in the Nations League, with a tribute planned for their all-time leading goalscorer.

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Real Madrid's Silva, who inherits the captain's armband from Ronaldo, admitted that the striker had been the main focus for much of the past two decades but backed the team to cope with the pressure in the 41-year-old's absence.

"Everyone knows the weight Cristiano carries. Most people went to the stadium to see Cristiano, many went just for him, and that's not going to happen now," Silva told reporters.

"The national team players are used to the spotlight, the pressure, and the responsibility, as well as being pointed at when things don't go well - so that's not an issue."

Portugal will pay tribute to five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo before the game against Denmark, with media reporting the squad will walk out wearing number seven jerseys, Ronaldo's number.

Whether Ronaldo will be present is unknown, after he fell out with veteran coach Jorge Jesus in September.

Last week Ronaldo said he was bringing down the curtain on his storied international career. He made his debut for Portugal in 2003 and went on to play a world record 234 times for his country, scoring 146 goals.

"Nobody can forget Cris's 23 years in the national team and everything he did," Jesus told reporters.

"I think (paying tribute) is a brilliant idea to continue to remind us that he is a legend of Portuguese football."

Portugal have already sealed qualification to the quarter-finals of the Nations League, winning all four matches in Group A4.