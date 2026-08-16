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Plumptre resumes training after lengthy injury layoff

Plumptre resumes training after lengthy injury layoff
Plumptre resumes training after lengthy injury layoffČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Shengolpixs

Nigeria defender Ashleigh Plumptre has returned to training with Al-Ittihad after spending several months recovering from a foot injury.

The 28-year-old underwent surgery in March and subsequently missed the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

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Plumptre’s absence was felt as the Super Falcons were eliminated in the quarter-finals under Justine Madugu and failed to secure a place in the inter-confederation playoffs. 

The versatile defender has established herself as an important member of Nigeria’s squad, capable of playing at centre-back and left-back. 

She is expected to undergo a gradual return to competitive action as she rebuilds her match fitness.

Plumptre will hope to stay injury-free in a bid to make a strong impact for Al-Ittihad this season and return to international duty.

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Africa Cup of Nations WomenAshleigh PlumptreAl IttihadNigeria

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