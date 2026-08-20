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Peter Olayinka joins Saudi club Al Wehda on free transfer

Peter Olayinka joins Saudi club Al Wehda on free transfer
Peter Olayinka joins Saudi club Al Wehda on free transferPedja Milosavljevic/STARSPORT / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Nigeria international Peter Olayinka has joined Saudi First Division side Al Wehda on a free transfer after ending his contract with Cypriot club APOEL Nicosia.

The 29-year-old attacker has previously played in Czechia, Serbia and Belgium, enjoying his most successful spell at Slavia Prague

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He won three Czech league titles and three domestic cups with the club, while also claiming two Serbian doubles with Red Star Belgrade. 

“The club’s board of directors, headed by Mr. Hazem bin Hamed Al-Lahiani, completed the official signing procedures with Nigerian international striker Peter Olayinka, coming from Cypriot club APOEL Nicosia, in a free transfer deal, based on the recommendation of the technical staff led by Macedonian Slavci Vojniski, to strengthen the team’s attack line in the new season,” reads the statement.

“Olayinka has 13 titles during his career, and has previously scored in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League tournaments.

“He has also participated with his national team in many international matches, in addition to having extensive experience and a distinguished career with a number of European clubs, most notably Red Star and Slavia Prague.”

Olayinka was part of Nigeria’s squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Mentions
Football transfersPeter OlayinkaAl WehdaAPOELSlavia PragueSaudi Professional League

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