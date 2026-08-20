Done Deal: FC Struga sign Nigerian forward Daniel Akinlosotu

Nigerian forward Daniel Kehinde Akinlosotu has joined Struga Trim Lum on a free transfer, signing a contract with the Macedonian club until June 30, 2029.

The 20-year-old joined the two-time league winners from Alanyaspor, where he featured for the club’s U19 side and trained with the senior team during his spell there.

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He later continued his development with Turkish-Cypriot outfit Mormenekse GBSK, where he spent time on loan.

Akinlosotu was officially unveiled by Struga sporting director Besart Isaku before signing his long-term contract with the club.

The Nigerian attacker is expected to provide additional firepower to Struga’s forward line.

His natural position is on the right wing, where his pace and attacking qualities could prove valuable as the club targets success in the upcoming campaign.