Paz scores first of the season as Como win to reach Serie A summit

Como produced a strong away performance as they extended their unbeaten start to the Serie A to three games with a commanding 4-1 victory against Genoa at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, prolonging the home side’s wait for their first points of the season.

After taking three points from their recent away clash with Napoli, Como showcased their confidence with a couple of early long-range efforts. Justin Bijlow was required to tip over Yan Couto’s dipping effort before palming away Nico Paz’s attempted piledriver.

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To Genoa’s credit, they survived Como’s fast start before they conjured up an opener against the run of play just before the 20-minute mark. Lorenzo Colombo was the architect, racing onto a long ball down the left channel before teeing up Milutin Osmajic to sweep in his first Serie A goal.

Rather than take a backwards step, Cesc Fabregas’s charges used the setback as extra motivation for a quickfire turnaround that started at the right boot of Martin Baturina, who picked up the ball from distance and drilled a low shot into the far bottom corner.

Bijlow was helpless for the equaliser, but he was at fault for Como’s second, allowing Assane Diao’s controlled volley to squeeze under his defences to the visible delight of Fabregas on the touchline.

Soon after, the Como boss had another goal to celebrate, as Paz darted onto a ball in behind to blast a right-foot shot in at the near post, sending the visitors into the break with a healthy advantage.

The Lariani noticeably moved down the gears after the break, perhaps with one eye on their first-ever UEFA Champions League game against RB Leipzig on Thursday. That said, they still carved out opportunities to add to their advantage, with Tasos Douvikas heading over at the near post, shortly before Paz sent a fierce shot crashing against the upright.

Regardless, a deserved fourth eventually arrived in the 78th minute, when substitute Moise Kean marked his debut with an assist, drawing multiple Genoa defenders towards him before laying the ball for Diao to slot into the far bottom corner.

Diao’s first Serie A brace since April 2025 more than played its part in ensuring that Como will finish the day in top spot, while Daniele De Rossi’s men are left languishing at the foot of the table after starting the season with three consecutive defeats.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Assane Diao (Como)

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