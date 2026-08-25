Kaizer Chiefs’ amazing Cup record that could stand forever

Orlando Pirates may hold the record for the most consecutive MTN8 final appearances with four, but their cross-town rivals Kaizer Chiefs hold a South African top mark that may never be beaten.

The Amakhosi once reached nine domestic cup finals in a row, starting with the Top Eight Cup in December 1974 and ending with the 1977 Champion of Champions.

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They won five of them and lost four, including one that was abandoned after their fans rioted when they went behind against Orlando Pirates.

Chiefs’ run came to an end in the 1977 Mainstay Cup, where Wits knocked them out before the semifinals.

These days, it would be the equivalent of reaching the finals of the MTN8, Carling Knockout and Nedbank Cup for three seasons in a row, something that seems implausible.

Pirates reached six successive cup finals between 1973 and 1975, winning the 1973 Life Challenge Cup, then the 1974 Top Eight Cup and Champion of Champions, and retaining their Life Challenge Cup title at the end of the same year.

In 1975, they continued their run with final appearances in the Top Eight Cup and Champion of Champions, but this time lost on both occasions to Chiefs before their sequence of successive finals was ended.

In the Premier Soccer League era, Pirates reached five successive finals in 2013 and 2014 but won only one of them. They were beaten on penalties by Platinum Stars in the 2013 MTN8 final, two months later lost the CAF Champions League final over two legs to Egypt’s Al Ahly, and then, less than a month later, were beaten by Stars again in the Telkom Knockout final.

They went on to win the 2014 Nedbank Cup but lost to Chiefs at the start of the next season in the MTN8 final.