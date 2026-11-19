Nigeria international Raphael Onyedika has expressed satisfaction with his start to life at Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt following his summer arrival from Club Brugge.

The 25-year-old midfielder spent four successful seasons in Belgium, winning two league titles, the Belgian Cup and Super Cup.

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Onyedika has quickly established himself as a regular in Frankfurt’s midfield, starting all nine Bundesliga matches and featuring twice in the DFB-Pokal.

“Life is good here in Frankfurt. It's going well, and it's great to play in the Bundesliga. The intensity is high, there are many good players and many good teams, so you have to be ready for every single match,” the Super Eagles told FC Midtjylland website.

Prior to his professional football in Germany, Onyedika had featured for the Danish elite division side, while lauding the club for their role in his development.

“It's always good to look back on my time at FC Midtjylland. This is where I had my breakthrough, and they supported and helped me all the way through,” he continued.

“I clearly remember how it was when I returned from my loan in Fredericia, and to this day I am still full of gratitude. It was a time when I learned a lot.”

Frankfurt currently occupy 10th position with 12 points from nine league matches.