Olunga signs for Qatar’s Al Arabi after leaving Al-Duhail

Kenya national team Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga has completed a move to Qatar Stars League outfit Al Arabi Sports Club after signing a two-year contract.

The 31-year-old was a free agent having left Qatari giants Al-Duhail on June 3rd, bringing to an end a remarkable four-and-a-half-year spell that saw him become the club’s all-time top scorer with 130 goals.

A statement from Al Arabi, who are the seven-time Qatar Stars League champions, confirmed the acquisition of the towering striker, saying: “Al Arabi Sports Club is pleased to announce the signing of Kenyan striker Michael Olunga on a two-year contract. Welcome to the people's club.”

Olunga left Al-Duhail at the end of last season, with the club praising his professionalism, discipline, and immense contribution to the club’s recent successes.

“Olunga was an example of professionalism and discipline on and off the field, and contributed significantly to the club's numerous achievements and championships,” the club said. “He left a clear mark on the club's history through his decisive goals and contributions to the first football team.”

On his exit from Duhail, Olunga - who is the captain of Harambee Stars - reflected: “I spent four amazing years with the club, filled with tremendous support and love both on and off the pitch. I’m happy to have played for this great club; joining a club of Al Duhail’s stature was a huge step for me.”

He continued: “Today, I announce my departure from the club with my head held high, and I am moving forward in search of a new future. I truly gave my utmost effort to this great club and achieved many accomplishments.”

Olunga in an Al Arabi kit Al Arabi SC Media

Domestically, Al Arabi have won seven league titles, eight Emir of Qatar Cups, one Qatar Crown Prince Cup and six Qatar Sheikh Jassem Cups. They have also recently won the Qatar X UAE Super Cup in April 2023. This is their first International success.

Al Arabi had their first major success in 1978, winning the Emir of Qatar Cup, followed by various titles during the 1980s and 1990s. The club enjoyed their greatest period of success in those two decades, winning 17 major trophies.

The club's home ground is the 44,400-seat Al Thumama Stadium, where they have played since 2023.

Al Arabi’s regular kit colours are red shirts and shorts with red socks.

The club's crest has been changed several times in attempts to rebrand the club and modernise its image. The current crest, featuring a ceremonial falcon, is a modification of the one introduced in the early 1950s. They are known for having the largest fan base in Qatar.

Olunga the second Kenyan player at Al Arabi

Olunga holding an Al Arabi shirt Al Arabi SC Media

By signing for Al Arabi, Olunga became the second Kenyan player in history to play for the side after striker Dennis Oliech, who turned professional in 2003 and played for the club until late 2005.

During his stay with the club, Oliech managed 47 appearances in all competitions and scored 27 goals. In 2004, he was offered a chance to change his citizenship from Kenyan to Qatari, but he turned down the offer.

While in Qatar, Oliech played alongside Stefan Effenberg and Gabriel Batistuta.

Last season, Olunga managed 19 appearances for Duhail, notching 12 goals and providing two assists. He made his debut for the club on January 12, in a 3-1 away defeat against Al Sadd. On January 25th, 2021, Olunga scored a hat-trick in Duhail’s 6-0 win against Al Ahli in the Emir of Qatar Cup.

He finished as the top scorer of the 2021 AFC Champions League, but Al-Duhail crashed out of the competition after a 1-1 draw with Al Ahli in late April, and Esteghlal qualified as group winners.

On May 8th, 2023, Olunga and his club secured the 2022-23 Qatar Stars League title, with the striker scoring four goals in a 5-2 defeat of Shamal.