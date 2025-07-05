Musiala's season in doubt after horror injury vs PSG

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala sustained a suspected broken ankle during the first half of their Club World Cup quarter-final against Paris St Germain on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Germany international was injured in added time before the break following a collision in PSG's penalty area. As Musiala challenged defender William Pacho for the ball, goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma inadvertently rolled over Musiala's left ankle, twisting it at an alarming angle.

Bayern's medical team rushed onto the pitch as Donnarumma, visibly shaken, dropped to the ground with his hands on his head in disbelief at the severity of the injury. Players from both teams formed a circle around Musiala, who was carried off the field on a stretcher.

Referee Anthony Taylor brought the first half to an early conclusion after the incident with the scores level at 0-0.

