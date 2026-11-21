Leeds United picked up a first away win against Chelsea since 1999 as they came from behind to collect a stunning 4-1 victory, which secured boss Daniel Farke a first managerial win against Xabi Alonso.

There wasn’t much of a case to be made for this game topping the billing on Match of the Day in the opening stages, as two sides struggling for winning consistency unsurprisingly cancelled each other out.

Advertisement Advertisement

Chances were at a premium, but when a big one finally did arrive midway through the first half, it fell the way of Leeds, who rattled the crossbar through the head of Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

That miss proved costly moments later as Chelsea took the lead through Emmanuel Emegha, who was found in behind by Morgan Rogers and powered home a left-footed effort at the near post.

Match stats Flashscore

But the Blues’ joy was short-lived, as Leeds hit back almost instantly. Leeds broke through the centre of the pitch, and after Calvert-Lewin found Okafor down the left, the Swiss international did the rest as he worked a yard and arrowed a left-footed effort into the far corner.

That goal put the wind firmly in Leeds’ sails, and they came within a whisker of taking a surprise lead when Tarik Muharemovic burst down the right unchallenged and saw his delivery find the unmarked Calvert-Lewin, whose improvised flick drifted inches wide of the post.

The game followed a much similar pattern after the break too, with Leeds firmly in the ascendancy, and their endeavour was rewarded in dubious circumstances after the break.

Rogers was adjudged to have handled inside the area, albeit rather harshly, but Calvert-Lewin didn’t care, confidently stepping forward from the penalty spot to fire Daniel Farke’s men in front.

Momentum Flashscore

The Whites doubled their advantage less than 10 minutes later when Chelsea could only half clear a long throw and Ethan Ampadu’s delivery found the unmarked Okafor, who steered home his second of the afternoon to leave Chelsea with a mountain to climb.

Chelsea’s response was muted at best, as even a pair of attacking changes did little to breathe new life into Alonso’s men.

Even bringing on an attacker for a defender 10 minutes from time didn’t spark his side into life, as they slumped to a fourth defeat in five matches across all competitions after Brenden Aaronson added a fourth in stoppage time.

The afternoon belonged to Leeds, though, who picked up just a second win in their last 26 competitive matches in London.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Noah Okafor (Leeds United)

Get all the match stats with Flashscore.