Norwich City sign Anthony Musaba from Fenerbahce on loan

Anthony Musaba has joined Norwich City on a season-long loan from Turkish top-flight side Fenerbahce.

The 25-year-old winger moved to Fenerbahce from Samsunspor in January 2026, making 18 appearances and scoring once.

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Musaba previously spent two seasons at Sheffield Wednesday, netting 12 goals in 80 matches.

Born in the Netherlands, he developed at NEC Nijmegen and Vitesse Arnhem before working with Norwich boss Philippe Clement during his time at AS Monaco.

"He was always helping me, making me better, both as a person and player," Musaba said of his previous time with the City head coach.

"I know the league already. I've experienced it and know how tough it is, but I feel like I've made a lot of progression since then.”