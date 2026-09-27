FC Midtjylland supporters boycott third kit due to new logo in fight over branding

After launching a third kit with a newly designed logo, FC Midtjylland have faced strong opposition from fans and this issue was highlighted during Sunday's match in the women's A-league between FC Midtjylland and FC Copenhagen

FC Midtjylland fans are boycotting the club’s 2026/27 third kit due to a dispute over club identity and branding.

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The club's official, traditional crest (dating back to the club's founding in 1999) has been completely removed from the third jersey's chest.

Instead of the classic crest, the club and manufacturer Puma introduced a newly designed, minimalist wolf icon. Fans labeled the release a "secret logo coup," claiming the club had broken prior agreements with fan representatives over how the brand's visual identity would be managed.

Major fan groups—including Black Wolves, Hedens Drenge, and Midtjyllands Ungdom—expressed in an open letter that this change represents a corporate shift away from the club's history, culture, and traditions in favor of modern global branding.

The dissatisfaction with the new design has also affected sales of the shirt.

"We had hoped for a spectacular launch. That didn't happen; since it was more or less boycotted across all social media, it hasn't gained the traction we’d hoped for," says Christian Mikkelsen, Head of Merchandise at FC Midtjylland, to tvmidtvest.dk.