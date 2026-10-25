Nigeria to face Mexico in U17 Women's World Cup last 16

Nigeria will face Mexico in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup following the conclusion of Sunday's group-stage fixtures.

The Mexicans secured their knockout-stage ticket after finishing second in Group F, courtesy of a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Australia.

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Citlalli Reyes struck the decisive goal in the 35th minute, ensuring the North Americans progressed to the next round.

Meanwhile, Akeem Busari's girls finished runners-up in Group B behind defending champions North Korea to seal their place in the knockout phase.

Both nations will now turn their attention to Thursday's crucial encounter in Sale, Morocco, on October 29.

The winner of the highly anticipated clash will face either Germany or Venezuela in the quarter-final.