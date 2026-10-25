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Hill praises Bournemouth's ruthless display against Man Utd

Hill praises Bournemouth's ruthless display against Man Utd
Hill praises Bournemouth's ruthless display against Man UtdMI News/NurPhoto / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Bournemouth defender James Hill described his side's emphatic 3-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford as a "really special performance."

Goals from Rayan, Marcus Tavernier and Evanilson ensured the Cherries celebrated their 350th Premier League appearance in style.

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The victory also extended the club's impressive defensive run to four consecutive clean sheets across the Premier League and Europa League.

“It was a really special performance. Coming here and getting three points is hard for any team,” Hill told the club website.

“But for us to come here and keep a clean sheet as well and score the three goals, credit to all the team today, they were brilliant.

“They’re in a difficult position but we didn’t focus on that, we focussed on putting a good performance in. We focussed on ourselves coming into a massive fixture against a team with a lot of quality.

“We’ve been really good recently and we’re pleased with our clean sheets recently. We were outstanding to a man.

“We have had lots of games recently but we wouldn’t want it any other way, it’s been an incredible journey.”

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