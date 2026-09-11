Athletic Club star Inaki Williams announces shock retirement from Ghana national team

Iñaki Williams has announced his retirement from international football, bringing an end to his four-year career with the Ghana national team.

The 32-year-old confirmed his decision on Friday, September 11, 2026, saying he believes the time has come to close a chapter that began after he switched his international allegiance from Spain to Ghana in 2022.

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Williams was born in Bilbao to Ghanaian parents and represented Spain at youth level before making his senior debut for La Roja in a friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina in May 2016.

He did not make another senior appearance for Spain, leaving him eligible to change his international allegiance.

In July 2022, Williams announced his decision to represent Ghana, the country of his parents and his family roots. He received his first Black Stars call-up in September that year for friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua.

He made his Ghana debut against Brazil on September 23, 2022, coming on at half-time in a 3-0 defeat in Le Havre.

Williams was subsequently selected for Ghana's squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He featured in all three group games, including the memorable 3-2 victory over South Korea.

His first goal for the Black Stars eventually arrived in November 2023, when he scored against Madagascar in a 2026 World Cup qualifier. He added another goal against Chad during the same qualifying campaign.

Williams went on to represent Ghana at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d'Ivoire and the 2026 FIFA World Cup, giving him appearances at two World Cups for the Black Stars.mHe finished his Ghana career with 28 appearances, two goals and one assist.

Inaki Williams for Ghana Flashscore

At the 2026 World Cup, Williams started Ghana's goalless draw against England and also featured in the Black Stars' other group-stage matches. He was part of the squad as Ghana progressed to the knockout phase.

Despite his relatively modest goalscoring numbers for Ghana, Williams remained an important figure in the squad because of his pace, experience and ability to operate across the frontline.

Reflecting on his decision to retire, Williams said on Instagram that his time with Ghana gave him an opportunity to reconnect with his heritage beyond football.

“I feel the time has come to bring my journey with the Ghana national team to an end.”

He added: “Ghana has given me much more than football. It has allowed me to come back home, feel even closer to my roots and experience the enormous pride of representing my country and wearing this flag on my chest.”

Williams thanked those who supported him throughout his time with the Black Stars and made it clear that his connection with Ghana will continue despite his decision to retire.

“Ghana will always be a part of me. I will continue supporting the Black Stars as one of you, wherever I am.”