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Nice recall Abdelmonem from Egypt camp as precaution

Nice recall Abdelmonem from Egypt camp as precaution
Nice recall Abdelmonem from Egypt camp as precautionWilliam Cannarella / PsnewZ / Bestimage / Profimedia

Mohamed Abdelmonem has left the Egypt national team camp and returned to his club as a precautionary measure, Nice confirmed on Thursday.

The decision was made in consultation with Egypt’s medical staff because the national team’s upcoming match will be played on an artificial pitch, raising concerns given Abdelmonem’s recent injury problems.

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The 27-year-old missed much of last season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury. 

Following his comeback, he sustained an ankle problem that subsequently ruled him out of two matches for the Pharaohs.

Nice thanked the Egyptian national team for agreeing to release the centre-back early rather than risk another setback.

Abdelmonem will now continue preparations in the south of France ahead of Nice’s next Ligue 1 fixture.

Le Gym are scheduled to face RC Strasbourg Alsace on October 11, with Abdelmonem hoping to be available for the encounter.

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