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Neymar confirms Former Liverpool star Coutinho set to join Santos

Coutinho has been without a club since leaving Vasco da Gama in February
Coutinho has been without a club since leaving Vasco da Gama in FebruaryANDRE MOURAO / AGIF / AGIF VIA AFP

Former Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho has joined Santos, teammate Neymar announced on Saturday, although his new club has yet to officially confirm the move.

Coutinho, 34, has been without a club since leaving Vasco da Gama in February, citing mental burnout.

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"We're very happy that you're here," Neymar said on social media, with a video showing Coutinho alongside Santos players and coaches.

"Our squad and our fans will welcome you with arms wide open."

Coutinho's recent domestic league stats
Coutinho's recent domestic league statsFlashscore

According to local media, former Brazil international Coutinho needs to pass his medical before Santos can confirm his arrival on a contract that runs until the end of the season.

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