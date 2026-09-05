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Neymar set for lengthy spell on Santos sidelines after fresh injury blow

Neymar set for lengthy spell on Santos sidelines after fresh injury blow
Neymar set for lengthy spell on Santos sidelines after fresh injury blowREUTERS

Santos forward Neymar is expected to be out for the next eight weeks after picking up a new muscle injury.

The 34-year-old has been in some fine form for Santos this season, scoring eight goals and providing eight assists in his 24 games across all competitions.

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Santos have confirmed that Neymar is set for a significant spell on the sidelines after picking up a thigh injury during the club’s recent Copa do Brasil exit against Palmeiras.

The former Barcelona and PSG superstar was forced to exit at half time with the score at 0-0. Santos were eventually eliminated following a 3-0 aggregate defeat.

Santos have since announced that after examination Neymar has a type 2B muscle injury to the rectus femoris in his right thigh, a muscle responsible for hip flexion and knee extension.

Per RMC Sport, the timeline for his recovery is estimated to be between four and eight weeks.

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