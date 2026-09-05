Santos forward Neymar is expected to be out for the next eight weeks after picking up a new muscle injury.

The 34-year-old has been in some fine form for Santos this season, scoring eight goals and providing eight assists in his 24 games across all competitions.

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Santos have confirmed that Neymar is set for a significant spell on the sidelines after picking up a thigh injury during the club’s recent Copa do Brasil exit against Palmeiras.

The former Barcelona and PSG superstar was forced to exit at half time with the score at 0-0. Santos were eventually eliminated following a 3-0 aggregate defeat.

Santos have since announced that after examination Neymar has a type 2B muscle injury to the rectus femoris in his right thigh, a muscle responsible for hip flexion and knee extension.

Per RMC Sport, the timeline for his recovery is estimated to be between four and eight weeks.