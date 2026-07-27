Newcastle United hand Harvey Barnes long-term contract extension

Harvey Barnes has committed his future to Newcastle after signing a new "long-term" contract with the Premier League club on Monday.

Barnes had two years remaining on his previous deal but Newcastle convinced the England international to extend his stay at St James' Park ahead of the new season.

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He had been linked with a move to Aston Villa, who are looking for new forwards after selling Morgan Rogers to Chelsea.

Barnes's decision is a major boost for Newcastle after Anthony Gordon's move to Barcelona and Sandro Tonali's switch to Tottenham earlier in the close-season.

Newcastle are also hoping to keep captain Bruno Guimaraes amid Arsenal's interest in the Brazil midfielder.

"It feels great to sign this new contract so early before the new season starts. It's been an amazing journey so far and I'm delighted to continue that," Barnes said.

"When I first joined the club I quickly learned what a special place it is, but after three years here I know that even more.

"I love everything about it – the city, the stadium, the people – and I'm really happy extending my time here."

Barnes, who joined Newcastle from Leicester in 2023, enjoyed a fine campaign last season, with 16 goals in 57 games in all competitions.

The 28-year-old has 30 goals in 120 career appearances for the Magpies.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe saluted Barnes's consistency in his three years on Tyneside.

"Harvey's new contract is very well deserved and a reflection of the work he's put in and the quality he's shown throughout his three years at Newcastle United," Howe said.

"Harvey is a player who has consistently produced special moments at vital times for the team.

"Harvey has vast experience at the highest level but we believe there is still more to come."